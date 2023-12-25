Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys 131 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

DUK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.86. 1,927,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,964. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.