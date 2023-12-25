Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.60. 35,396,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.