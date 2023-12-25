Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

