Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $75,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 1,067,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,623. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.