Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.52. 414,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

