Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $230.36. 1,577,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The stock has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.11. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.