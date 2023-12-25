Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

