Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

