Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 439,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,437. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.