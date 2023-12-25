Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

