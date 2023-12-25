Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,826. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $219.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

