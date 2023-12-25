Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Baker Chad R boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 42,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

