Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

