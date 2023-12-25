National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth $720,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. 123,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,861. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.