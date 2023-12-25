Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at $51,305,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at $51,305,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,904 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

