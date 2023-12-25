NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Decreased by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,147 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 9.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $75,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in NetEase by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $16.77 on Monday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

