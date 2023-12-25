Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.23.

Nevro stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $778.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

