New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after acquiring an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,482,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,177,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR remained flat at $49.64 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,512. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

