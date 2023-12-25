New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,128. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

