New Hampshire Trust Buys 176 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

