New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 62,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. 4,237,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

