New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
