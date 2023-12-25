New Hampshire Trust Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

