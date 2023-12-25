New Hampshire Trust Has $1.77 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust owned 0.21% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 102,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

