New Hampshire Trust Has $555,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 287.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

