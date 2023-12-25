New Hampshire Trust Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

