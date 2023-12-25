New Hampshire Trust Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 387.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

