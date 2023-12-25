New Hampshire Trust Makes New $218,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NVO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.71. 2,211,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,520. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

