New Hampshire Trust Purchases 128 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

