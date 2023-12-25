New Hampshire Trust Purchases 2,070 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

