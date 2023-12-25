New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

