New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.