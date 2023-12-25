New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,266 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.04. 46,666,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.