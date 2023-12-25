New Hampshire Trust Sells 131 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,163. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

