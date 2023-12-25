New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,310 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 11,808,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.