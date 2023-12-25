New Hampshire Trust Sells 140 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.34. 3,110,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.