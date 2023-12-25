New Hampshire Trust Sells 146 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 686,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

