New Hampshire Trust Sells 165 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.66. 4,299,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,032. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

