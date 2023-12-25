New Hampshire Trust Sells 250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,849. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.