New Hampshire Trust Sells 295 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 10,450,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

