Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,693,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,500,992. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

