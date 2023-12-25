Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $298.21. 2,391,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,792. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

