Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,849 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 862.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 215,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 192,709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 181,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 100,023 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,587. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

