Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

