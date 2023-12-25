Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.44. 4,433,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.