Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,514. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

