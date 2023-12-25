Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,299 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 387.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 6,079,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

