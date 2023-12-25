Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1,527.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Global Net Lease accounts for about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 1,414,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.98%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

