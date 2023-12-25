Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528,924. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,524 shares of company stock worth $1,864,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

