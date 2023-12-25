Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 855,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,722. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

